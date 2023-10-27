Tesco issues important message to customers reusing Halloween decorations

The supermarket giant asked customers not to throw away any Halloween decorations they have lying round. Instead, Tesco is urging people to reuse the decorations year after year.

Tesco has put up signs in their stores with the message 'This product is reusable, please use it again next year'. Tesco campaigns manager, Courtney Pallett said: “We want to encourage customers to treat Halloween decorations the same way they do Christmas decorations and use them year after year. It’s more sustainable and a simple way to save money.

The supermarket said it saved over four tonnes of virgin plastic being created for Halloween alone. Meanwhile, Tesco stated that it reduced the amount of plastic used by nearly 2.2 billion pieces of plastic since 2019. headtopics.com

