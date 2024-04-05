Tesco charges customers for hangers in trial scheme to reduce plastic use

Tesco customers will now be charged 10p for an item that used to be free in some UK stores. The supermarket giant has confirmed it is trialling a new scheme in some shops that sell F&F clothing. Customers at those stores can either purchase a hanger for 10p, alongside the item of clothing they buy, or leave it behind if they do not wish to incur the extra fee.

The move aims to reduce the chain's plastic use and at the moment the scheme is reportedly going well with an increase seen in the number of hangers being reused, the Mirror reports. Customers who have noticed the new charge have shared their thoughts on social media. One Reddit user said it felt like a "sneaky charge being imposed on customers" as they had never seen it before

Tesco Charges Customers Hangers Trial Scheme Reduce Plastic Use

