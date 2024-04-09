Terror threat issued by Islamic State towards Champions League matches

The Metropolitan Police has issued a statement after an apparent threat was issued by terror group Islamic State referencing this week's Champions League knock-out football matches . Manchester City are in Spain to face Real Madrid and Arsenal host Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium. Both quarter final ties will be played tonight. Wednesday night's games see Borussia Dortmund travel to face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital, while PSG host Barcelona in Paris.

UEFA, world football's governing body, issued a statement earlier on Tuesday saying all four matches would go ahead. READ MORE:Man arrested over Salford murder bailed as search continues for human remains According to reports from Spain, authorities there have said that 'in terms of preventing the terrorist threat, the State Security Forces and Bodies have activated all their early warning and protection systems, as well as all their response mechanisms ready and willing'. Over 2,000 agents from the National Police and Civil Guard are set to operate a surveillance in Madrid over the next 24 hours, reports the Mirror. A media outlet linked to the terror group issued a threat, but UEFA said in its statement: "UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues. "All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in plac

Terror Threat Islamic State Champions League Football Matches Security Arrangements

