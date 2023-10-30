Terrifying images show couple 'clinging to harbour by fingertips' at sea

A man and a woman are "lucky to be alive" after they were swept off a harbour during high tide. The couple were pulled into the water at Staithes Harbour in Saltburn-by-the-Sea at 4pm on Sunday and were left "clinging on by their fingertips".

An eyewitness said that the seas had been "pretty rough" throughout the afternoon, with big waves crashing onto the harbour. He told Yorkshire Live that the pair had been fishing on the pier when they were "washed off".

He said that one huge wave rose above the harbour and came crashing down and the man and woman were gone in a "moment". The eyewitnesses said: Explaining, the witness said: "I noticed these two fishing on the top of the rocks. The next minute a big wave came over and I thought they had been washed off. They had disappeared. headtopics.com

"And I can see they have been washed off into the sea in the harbour. How they were knocked out I don't know, they must have been thrown. They didn't hit the rails. They ended up in the sea." Miraculously, the pair somehow managed to scramble themselves back to the harbour and haul themselves onto the dock. The witness said: "I don't know how they managed to get back to the harbour.

"The girl is clinging on to the rails, and hanging on by her fingertips, and the guy is holding on to her. The girl is hanging on by her fingertips, and the bloke had to hold onto her so he didn't get washed off, and he has somehow pulled himself back and pulled back to the harbour". headtopics.com

The onlooker said the two were "lucky to be alive". He added: "You have got to be careful. The sea is not very forgiving, these two are lucky.

12 of Glasgow's most terrifying poltergeist attacks and ghost sightingsWith Halloween fast approaching, we take a look at a selection of Glasgow's most spine-tingling poltergeist attacks and ghost sightings ever recorded. Read on if you dare. Read more ⮕

Teens tell of terrifying encounter with 'black-eyed child' haunting countrysideThe youngsters described seeing the apparition, which was first recorded in the 1980s, while camping in a forest. Read more ⮕

Terrifying Tales of Greater Manchester: Ghosts, Spirits, and MurderersDiscover the dark and chilling history of Greater Manchester with 12 terrifying tales of ghosts, spirits, and murderers that will send shivers down your spine. From phantom hitch-hikers to child-snatching spirits, these stories will make you see your streets in a whole new light. Don't read them alone! Read more ⮕

Haunted Jail: A Terrifying Ghost HuntA voice warns chillingly as we walk the corridors of the world’s most haunted jail – while whatever lurks in the shadows does its best to scare us off. The former Cornhill Prison in Somerset is known for its eerie goings-on and paranormal activity. Read more ⮕

Armed man carries out terrifying knife raid on Kilmarnock shop on HalloweenAn armed man dressed all in black carried out a terrifying knife raid on a Kilmarnock shop on Halloween. The suspect threatened staff with a knife before fleeing with a till monitor. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Read more ⮕

Terrifying TV show that 'scared the life out of' a generationThe 'ghost pipes' are still remembered today Read more ⮕