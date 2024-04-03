Terriers Face Destruction After Mauling Dog to Death and Injuring Pensioner

Two terriers face being destroyed after they mauled another dog to death and left a pensioner injured during a vicious attack. Barry Mimnaugh, 59, had been warned about the behaviour of his Patterdale Terrier dogs called Rocky and Ruby. But they escaped from his garden in Cleland, Lanarkshire, and pounced upon Norma Smith, 73, in a nearby street before sinking their jaws into her beloved pet Pomeranian dog.
Both terriers seized the tiny dog and repeatedly bit the terrified animal on its head and body during the horror incident in August last year. The injuries inflicted on the dog were so severe the animal died. Smith was left injured after she was repeatedly bitten on the body by the dogs while another woman was also bitten on her body and injured after she intervened. Mimnaugh appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted being the owner of dogs which were dangerously out of control. Prosecutors have asked for the dogs, who are currently being held in kennels, to be put down
