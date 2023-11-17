Terri Irwin Shares Heartbreaking Footage of Steve Irwin Playing with Children

Terri Irwin has shared heartbreaking footage of late husband Steve Irwin playing with their children. In the video posted to Terri's Instagram account to commemorate 'Steve Irwin Day', the original 'wildlife warrior' is seen walking hand-in-hand with his two children, Bindi and Robert, when they were much younger. Toddler Robert is seen pretending to be a buffalo charging his father and sister, while Steve playfully protects Bindi.

The famous clan is then shown running up hills and riding bikes together, with heartwarming music playing over the video montage. Terri captioned her post with 'Steve was all about family, conservation, and fun. Let’s all celebrate Steve Irwin Da

