Terrariums: A Renaissance in Domestic Decor

Stef Haldenby is a regular stallholder at Beverley market, selling terrariums - self-sustained eco systems under glass. Terrariums had a renaissance in the 1960s and 1970s and are now becoming popular again as highlights of domestic decor .

Stef and other specialists in the UK have made them important in the market. Terrariums are like aquariums for plants, lasting for many years with proper care.

