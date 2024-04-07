Tensions Rise in the Middle East as Iran Vows Retaliation

In an already highly charged Middle East , things are getting edgier by the day. This weekend both Israel and the US are on high alert after Iran vowed to strike back in retaliation after a suspected Israel i air strike in Damascus last week killed senior Iran ian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commanders and stirred fears of a widening war across the region.

Ever since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli onslaught on Gaza, the prospect of a deepening crisis has ebbed and flowed. Now though is perhaps the most dangerous moment to date in terms of a potential escalation. We have, of course, been here before when it comes to Iranian retaliation for the killing of its military leaders

