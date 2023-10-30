Tensions Rise Between Couple During Podcast Recording

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Tensions between the couple rose as James claimed that his wife treated him 'like a dog' as they prepared to record their podcast. In scenes on their show, Chloe exclaimed: "You've done what you love to do, you've said 'here's an idea that I really wanna do and I think it's going to be amazing' now the day is here, you've done absolutely no prep for it.In her confessional, she spoke to the camera where she explained: "Classic. James has not prepared anything for the podcast he insisted we do so obviously it all falls down to me and I'm quite nervous about this now. "When I'm trying to work and James is just talking, talking, talking - I'm just like not now - I have two methods - shush him and just keep shushing him until he gets annoyed and then just ignore him." However, James was not taking the criticism lying down as he pushed back: "You're just going to invade my space while I'm having breakfast. It's a bit like your own podcast, bit all over the place, bit scatty, not very interesting. He then stormed out the room before he moaned: "She shushes me like I'm a dog or like I'm a baby. I'm like 'shush me again and that's the last thing you'll ever do'."MAFS UK expert admits 'we need to do better' after show was branded a 'sham' Cutting back to the interview, Chloe expanded on her point as she said: "The difficulty in mine and James' relationship comes from the fact that both of us think we're in charge