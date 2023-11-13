HEAD TOPICS

Tensions Rise Between China and the Philippines Over WWII Warship

itvnews1 min.

Rising tensions between China and the Philippines could play a massive part in talks between President Xi and President Biden later this week. The rusting hulk of a WWII warship has become the latest point of contention, as the Philippines faces interference from Chinese Coastguard during re-supply missions.

China, Philippines, Tensions, Warship, Contention, President Xi, President Biden, Re-Supply Missions, Chinese Coastguard

Rising tensions between China and the Philippines could play a massive part in talks between President Xi and President Biden later this week, Debi Edward reports on how the rusting hulk of a WWII warship has become the latest point of contention. The Commodore said it was something the Filipinos have come to expect, and described what he said has become a familiar playbook of tactics to interfere with their mission - some of which are 'default dangerous'.

United Kingdom Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.