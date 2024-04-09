Tennis Icon Billie Jean King Pays Tribute to British Coach Alan Jones

Tennis icon Billie Jean King has led the tributes to highly-respected British coach Alan Jones , who has died at 75. Former British No1 Jo Durie announced on social media that her 'long-time coach, mentor, and friend' Jones had passed away after a short illness. The former French and US Open semi-finalist was left 'utterly devastated', saying that he 'had influenced the lives of so many' and was 'a giant in the tennis world'.
Billie Jean King, winner of 12 Grand Slam singles titles, concurred with that sentiment and had planned to meet up with Jones at Wimbledon this summer. 'I always looked forward to catching up with Alan at Wimbledon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May he rest in peace.' In 2017, Jones received a Special Award from the British Tennis Journalists' Association to mark his 50 years of performance coaching and contribution to tennis. Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief Executive, said: 'The news of Alan's passing has filled the tennis community with deep sadness. He was one of the pre-eminent coaches of our sport for well over half a century, coaching numerous British No1s, always with a keen eye on the future generations. Anyone who met him was left in no doubt about his passion for the game and his desire to develop British players for success at the very top of the sport. He will be sorely missed.' Elena Baltacha, who died from liver cancer aged just 30 in 2014, was one of the leading British players coached by Jones
