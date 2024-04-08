Tenant Fraud Rises 140% Amid Fierce Competition in Rental Market

Tenant fraud rises 140% in a year amid fierce competition in the market. Fraud includes fake payslips and naming companies that do not exist. Securing a rental property has been a competitive business for tenants in recent years as demand continues to outstrip supply. With that competition comes the need for tenants to present themselves in the best possible light to landlords if they are going to seal the deal.

However, the lengths some would-be tenants are prepared to go to has taken a turn in the past year amid a sharp rise in the amount of fraud, including producing fake payslips. The amount of fraud among tenants jumped 141 per cent last year compared to 2022, according to analysis by referencing experts Goodlord. Some tenants are resorting to fraud in order to secure a new home amid a fiercely competitive rental market. It suggests some tenants feel they have no option but take extreme steps to ensure they are in the running for a rental property. Goodlord analysed a sample of 300,000 tenancy applications from 2022 and compared it to a similar number last year. In 2022, 1.2 cases of fraud were picked up for every 1,000 applications. Last year, that rose to 2.9 cases in every 1,000, a rise of 141.6 per cent annually. The most common form of fraud detected in the data was payslip fraud. This is where tenants either boost their income or edit its source, such as changing a company name

Tenant Fraud Rental Market Competition Fake Payslips Housing Property

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

More than 140 new homes likely to be built as estate expandsThe Eagles Edge estate, which is off Mansfield Road, Redhill, could be expanded by 141 homes if Gedling Borough Council's planning committee follows advice to grant permission for the project on Wednesday, March 27

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Football club 'on the up' has welcomed generations for 140 yearsPrescot Cables FC is steeped in history and much loved in its community

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

More than 140 new homes approved off main Nottinghamshire roadThe estate, near Bestwood County Park, has been given the go-ahead

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Chinese ‘spy’ firm profits up 140% despite sanctions placed by US and alliesHuawei's profits more than double as it thrives in US-China tech war

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Wigan's Grand Arcade set for transformation into major entertainment venueNight-time economy in for boost with 140 jobs

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Prisoners attacked jail staff and inmates with hammer and razor bladesA list of 140 assaults at HMP Frankland includes attacks using makeshift weapons.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »