Ten Hag ‘single-handedly destroying’ one Man Utd man’s career as ‘Championship-level idiot’ slammed

Just wanna pat myself on the back, when Utd were ‘back’ last year, I said there’s nothing to fear with Bruno as captain. The most they will win will be a League Cup.Yes, he can play, but he’s also the most petulant, miserable, horrid little sh*t when the chips are down. Leading by example indeed.Also, thanks Utd for AGAIN failing to win when I need you to.
I thought our defense did the best they could, it’s worrying that a few years ago, prime Evans wasn’t good enough under LVG but 35 year old Evans is now starting for us. To be honest, he played no better or worse than any of his defensive counterparts.The usual Bruno performance, moaning every time he’s touched and producing sweet FA all game. That’s our captain every game, that’s how far we’ve fallen. At least Maguire has respect for the game. Bruno is a horrible t**t, end of discussion.
Antony, when he came on proved what a complete moronic idiot he is. Championship level idiot at that. Just what the hell was that all about? Another horrible t**t There is no shame in losing to a side that can sign who they want, who have bought the FA and UEFA and whose owners invite our referees on jolly get togethers under the premise of officiating a game, no shame at all. But at least have some kind of plan in place, go down with dignity. Back when we were great and City were pre money, they always gave us a game. headtopics.com
10 – City are so professional ( and i do mean this with some admiration) that Rodri is faking a face hit in the 3rd minute of injury time while 3-0 up Talking of that Haaland header, secondly is his positioning. If you go back and watch Fodens cross in the first half that Haaland should of buried, and then watch Silva’s cross that he did, Onana’s positioning is woeful. The first one he is in line with the front post, and the second one he is actually in front of the post. For a ball that is being crossed on the by line, this is just asking for trouble.