Ten Hag Believes Manchester United is on the Way Up Despite Derby Loss

After Saturday's terrible Manchester derby loss, Erik ten Hag made the strange remark that he believes his Manchester United team is "on the way up."Manchester City defeated a dull and despondent United team 3-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and a late tap-in for Phil Foden.

"Of course it is disappointing, but last year we had many highlights," he added. "First half we had a very good gameplan and the execution was also very good. It was toe to toe in the first half and it was very similar, but then the penalty changed the moment. Then second half we chose to become more offensive and 2-0 is too quickly. From that point on it was a difficult game.

