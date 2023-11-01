Ten Hag addresses questions on his future after latest Manchester United defeat

Erik ten Hag insists he is a "fighter" amid growing pressure on his role as Manchester United manager after another damaging defeat.

Five of United's eight defeats this season have come at Old Trafford and it is the first time they have lost five of their first ten games at home since 1930-31.With United out of the only competition they have won in the last six years, nine points off the top four in the Premier League and in danger of Champions League group stage elimination, scrutiny is growing on Ten Hag's position.

"I have said before, when there are setbacks, the routines, the way of play are not similar, not the same, but even then you have to get the results in. "I understand . When the results are not there then there is a logical process questioning that. I am confident I can do it. I have done it at all my clubs and also last year, I did it here as well. headtopics.com

United have spent more than £400million on signings across Ten Hag's two summer transfer windows in charge but they have gone backwards this season after a successful 2022-23 campaign. Thousands of fans left after Joe Willock put Newcastle 3-0 up in the 60th minute and Old Trafford was pockmarked by empty seats at full-time. Ten Hag still felt the backing of the fans, though.

"As a team, we are not good enough and whatever the reasons are, there is no space for excuses. We have to do things better, we have to raise our standards otherwise you never get the right levels and you never get the performance and you never get the result. headtopics.com

