Temporary traffic lights cause chaos on busy road for 100 days

A busy stretch of road was plagued with temporary traffic lights for 100 days in 2023 - leaving many residents sitting in snaking queues on a regular basis. A freedom of Information request (FOI) submitted to Rochdale Council revealed that the A58, between Albert Royds Street roundabout and the junction with Hollingworth Road, had temporary traffic lights in place for almost a third of the time last year (100 out of 365 days).

This section of road is the main route used by motorists travelling between Rochdale and Littleborough. According to Coun Tom Besford, this regularly brings Littleborough to a standstill. READ MORE: Girl, 17, 'told she would only be given an ice cream if she showed her boobs or nipple' The Littleborough Lakeside representative believes companies such as IX Wireless and United Utilities need to be hit with heavier fines for breaching their permit times to incentivise speedier wor

