Temporary closure of Bulwell's bus station for works

Bulwell's bus station will temporarily close for works to take place at the site less than a year after a major revamp. Nottingham City Transport says temporary bus stops will be used during the closure, lasting from April 2 until April 5. Outlining the reason for the closure, NCT said: "This is to allow Nottingham City Council to undertake some surfacing works, as well as sorting out other snagging issues.
Buses which normally use Bulwell Bus Station won’t have any changes to their timetables, but will use temporary stops." Passengers also had to use temporary stops last year, when the station was closed from January until May for a major revamp. Work, funded by the Department of Transport, included new shelters and canopies, new benches and improved walkways. Around a month after reopening to the public, NCT described the station as being beset by anti-social behaviour issue
