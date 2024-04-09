Telford YouTuber's Sauna Building Attempt Ends in Flames

No, probably not, if the latest video from a Telford -based YouTube star is anything to go by. Jay Swingler, who has a phenomenal 1.97m subscribers on the video platform, has released a 12-minute take on his home improvement efforts – and the disastrous outcome. Setting himself the task of creating a working sauna in the back garden of his Telford home, Swingler's efforts finish with a call to the fire brigade and the sight of his pride and joy going up in smoke.

The tale features footage of his mission to secure enough materials to build the sauna on budget, including a visit to B&Q. But, as the experiment looks set to be a success, the footage shows the sauna and the garden being engulfed in plumes of smoke, while flames leap from the budget structure. The efforts to tackle the blaze with a garden hose prove fruitless and they make the call to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for their help.Concluding the experience Swingler tells his viewers:"We got a sauna for cheap and what I can say right now is the outcome of doing it the cheap way, it was not worth it and I do not advise anyone to do this.Council proposes £52 fee for green waste collections – and asks residents if they want to pay more to keep recycling centres ope

Telford Youtuber Sauna Back Garden Flames Fire Service Budget B&Q Smoke Fire Brigade Disaster

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I tried a cold dip pool and sauna in Finland to test the trend‘Just count to three and do it, don’t think about it.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

My husband was ill and I was full of anxiety but a daily sauna changed my lifeIn her month-long sauna experiment, Genevieve Roberts found her mental and physical health really improved

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

The secret behind the world’s happiest countrySweating in the sauna helps

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Telford businessman Samuel in running for Midland awardA Telford-based start-up business is in the running for a Midland award.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

The full story behind 'unacceptable' strange smell affecting residents in parts of TelfordThe strange and unpleasant odour affecting residents of parts of Telford has been the subject of speculation and investigation in recent weeks.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

'Controlling' Telford man jailed after locking cancer-suffering partner in bedroomA Telford man who padlocked and superglued his former partner in her bedroom while she suffered from cancer, has been jailed for 33 months.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »