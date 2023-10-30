HEAD TOPICS

Telford man charged with slavery and drug offences

The 26-year-old will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in November after being remanded into custody.

14 minutes agoMacauley Jones, of Bournside Drive, Telford, Shropshire, is accused of one count of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour.

The 26-year-old was also charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.He is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in November.

United Kingdom Headlines

