Telford man charged with slavery and drug offences

14 minutes agoMacauley Jones, of Bournside Drive, Telford, Shropshire, is accused of one count of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour.

The 26-year-old was also charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.He is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in November.

