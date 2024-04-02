Television Star Adam Richman Visits Manchester Street Food Spot

A popular Manchester street food spot with sites in the city centre and Stockport have been paid a visit by television star Adam Richman. As part of his latest culinary odyssey, the Man V Food frontman is travelling up and down the country to try and secure an 'authentic taste' of the British Isles.

The host has dropped in at a number Greater Manchester venues over the last few months, including the acclaimed Hip Hop Chip Shop and hatch-style bakery The Flat Baker in Ancoats as part of his food and drink tour. As part of Adam Richman Eats Britain, Thief Street, a street food concept focusing on Asian-inspired dishes, was also paid a visit. The pop-up restaurant, which has concessions at The Produce Hall in Stockport and The Gasworks on First Street in Manchester city centre, said it was 'flattering' to meet Adam and show him how they have brought Thief Street to life after starting out during the pandemi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rents are soaring in three Greater Manchester boroughs - and it's not ManchesterOur region has seen some of the biggest rent price hikes across the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester Arena attack survivor competing for Miss Manchester crown'One of the reasons I wanted to represent Manchester was seeing how everyone came together as a community during tough times'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Roy Keane questions Manchester United manager after defeat to Manchester CityRoy Keane believes the 'jury is still out' on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after claiming Manchester City 'toyed' with his side in the closing stages of Sunday's 3-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Rashford’s rocket, Foden the goalscorer and inevitable HaalandWe break down the key moments from an entertaining Manchester derby

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »