Telangana MP Stabbed While Campaigning for KCR Party

TELANGANA MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed in a harrowing incident while campaigning for the KCR party. MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was rushed to the hospital by the members of his party after surviving a horrific stabbing attack. Just before the incident, MP Reddy was walking towards a pastor's home when an unidentified man approached him. The man, however, pulled out a knife from his pocket as he reached near Reddy and stabbed him in the gut. Footage from the scene showed Prabhakar Reddy pressing against the painful wound to stop bleeding while sitting in a car. Reportedly, he sustained minor injuries and is in stable condition. Footie star collapses on pitch in horror health scare during top-flight clash Commissioner of Police N Swetha said in a statement: "The assailant has been taken into custody and we are verifying his details." Local media reports claim the attacker was identified as Raju - a resident of Chepyal village in the same district. Reacting to the incident, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that everyone should "unequivocally condemn" the attack on Reddy. These attacks need to be stopped immediately, or else we will have to resort to similar acts." Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed: "I am shocked to learn about the attack on Reddy. SANTA'S ELVES The harrowing incident took place just days after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi had fielded Reddy as its candidate in poll-bound Telangana

Former student stabbed to death in ManchesterBadri Issa, a 22-year old former student, was fatally stabbed in Manchester. Police are investigating the incident and searching for two men who fled the scene. The victim's family described him as kind, friendly, and always smiling. He had recently graduated and was looking forward to a career in mechanical engineering. Read more ⮕

Young man stabbed in Tottenham, knifeman on the runA 19-year-old man was stabbed in Tottenham and rushed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The police are investigating the incident and are asking for anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made so far. Read more ⮕

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 19, stabbed to death in CroydonThe victim is believed to be an Indian national who recently arrived in the UK. Read more ⮕

19-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death in CroydonA 19-year-old Indian national woman was found stabbed to death in Croydon. A 23-year-old man, known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Read more ⮕

Tunbridge Wells: Two arrested after man stabbedTwo men, aged 48 and 40, were arrested at the scene in Tunbridge Wells and remain in police custody. Read more ⮕

Ex-GCHQ worker jailed for terrorist knife attack on US spy at leisure centreJoshua Bowles punched and stabbed the woman during a frenzied attack in Cheltenham in March. Read more ⮕