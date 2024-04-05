Tekken Director Believes Young People Don't Like Fighting Games as Much as Older Generations

Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada reckons those pesky young'uns don't like fighting games as much as people his own age because, unlike team-based games , there's nobody else to point the finger at when you lose. Harada said that the attitude towards one-on-one clashes feels different to how it was back in his day.
'It seems to me that the way fighting games are played has evolved over time with the generations,' he said when Yoshida asked about the future of fighting games (thanks, 'In Japan, and probably in most of the world, my generation is a big one. It makes up a good chunk of the population. That made our society a competitive one,' he continued. 'If you applied to a school or for a job, there was always a lot of competition. Because of this, people in my generation prefer definitive outcomes, a clear winner and loser. This applies to folks in and around their 50s.' Harada reckons that's not the case anymore.'Most young people nowadays are the opposite,' he told Yoshid
