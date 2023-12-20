Teenagers found guilty of 'frenzied and ferocious' knife attack on 16-year-old

Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in a 'frenzied and ferocious' knife attack. The pair, known only as girl X and boy Y, were just 15 when Brianna was lured to Linear Park in Culcheth, near Warrington, and stabbed 28 times in her head, neck and back with a hunting knife on 11 February.

Speaking after the verdicts, the victim's mother Esther Ghey said 'our house feels empty' without the laughter of her 'larger than life' daughter who was 'funny, witty and fearless'. 'To know how scared my usually fearless child must have been when she was alone in that park with someone that she called her friend will haunt me forever,' she said in an emotional statement. Manchester Crown Court heard her killers were obsessed with violence, torture and death and had compiled a 'kill list' including Brianna, who was transgender, and four other children. Jurors were shown thousands of texts and WhatsApp messages exchanged between girl X and boy Y, who are now aged 16, in which they discussed their plan





SkyNews » / 🏆 35. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trial of teenagers accused of murdering transgender girl continuesThe trial of two teenagers accused of murdering Brianna Ghey continues today. Brianna, 16, a transgender girl, died after being stabbed 28 times in a park near Warrington earlier this year, jurors have previously heard.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Four Teenagers Found Dead in Overturned Car in GwyneddThe bodies were discovered in a car that had left the road near Tremadog, Gwynedd. The teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, had been missing since Sunday morning. An underwater search team was deployed to the scene by North Wales Police. The switching on of Christmas lights in Shrewsbury was cancelled as a mark of respect for the deceased teens. Candles have been lit in their memory at Shrewsbury Abbey.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Police Find Car in Search for Missing Teenagers in North WalesPolice discover a car as they search for four teenagers who have been missing since Sunday morning in north Wales. The boys, aged 16 or 17, were believed to be camping in the Snowdonia area. The Welsh Ambulance Service responded to an incident near A4085.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Police Find Car of Missing Teenagers in North WalesPolice have located the car of four missing teenagers in North Wales after receiving information from a member of the public. The teenagers, who are sixth form students, were last seen getting into a silver Ford Fiesta car on Sunday morning. Further information will be released when available.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Four teenagers killed in car crash may have been undiscovered for 48 hoursThe four teenagers killed in a horrific car crash in Wales may have lain undiscovered in their overturned car for 48 hours. Sixth form students Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Henderson, 17 and Hugo Morris, 18, had been on a camping trip near Snowdonia National Park when they were reported missing on Monday morning. The hunt ended in tragedy when their Ford Fiesta was spotted on its roof on Tuesday, partially submerged in a ditch off a remote road almost two days after their last contact. Sources said police were investigating when the crash occurred. But they suspect it was shortly after the sixth-formers left Harlech on Sunday morning. They crashed around eight miles north, near the village of Garreg. The teenagers, who were not experienced campers, travelled from their homes in Shrewsbury, Shropshire to North Wales sometime on Saturday

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Four teenagers killed in car crash in SnowdoniaA community in Shropshire is grieving as an investigation continues into a car crash that left four teenagers dead. The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris were recovered from a silver Ford Fiesta in Snowdonia, North Wales, on Tuesday.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »