Teenagers accused of attempting to murder transgender female appear in court

A group of teenagers accused of attempting to murder a transgender female have appeared in court today. The 18-year-old was knifed 14 times after she was allegedly subjected to transphobic slurs at Harrow Leisure Centre in northwest London on February 10. Summer Betts-Ramsey, 19, Shiloh Hinds, 18, two seventeen-year old boys who cannot be named and a 16-year-old boy and a girl who also cannot be identified are charged with attempted murder.

The group is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Betts-Ramsay is accused of having an offensive weapon in a public place and one of the 17-year-old boys is charged with disclosing a private sexual photograph on 29 January. He is also charged with threatening the transgender teenager with a knife in a private place on the same date. The six defendants were due to enter their pleas today at the Old Bailey (pictured) but the hearing was adjourned. The 16-year-old girl is accused of possession of cannabis on 28 February

