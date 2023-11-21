Teenager with no arms or legs raises thousands for charity with sponsored climb

Selfless Luke Mortimer described reaching the towering figure - which is more than 46 times higher than he'd expected - as both 'mad' and 'absolutely amazing'. The youngster was just seven when he sadly lost his arms and legs after getting the bacterial infections meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia. Following his diagnosis, his family were supported by charities and donors who helped to adapt his home and even buy him a £15,000 bionic arm.

Luke later set his heart on 'returning the favour' to organisations supporting disabled children - by doing a sponsored climb of Embsay Crag, in North Yorkshire. But he's been left stunned with the money he's now raised from generous punters after reaching the top of the 656ft peak on November 4 - dubbed his 'Everest'. Luke said: 'There's no other word to describe it other than mad - it's just absolutely amazing. When it reached £10,000, I was checking it every day, and it was going up by £2,000 or £3,000 at a time. It's just really fulfilling. I'm really happy we've been able to raise so muc





