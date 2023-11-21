Teenager sentenced for killing elderly man with one punch

A teenager who killed an 82-year-old man with one punch will spend two years in youth detention - but some people have expressed disbelief at the length of his sentence. Omar Moumeche was 16 when he attacked Dennis Clarke at Derby bus station in May 2021. Now 18, he was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of manslaughter in July. Sky News looks at the laws on youth sentencing and what factors could have influenced the sentence in this case.
What was the crime? Moumeche punched Mr Clarke once. The 82-year-old hit his head on the floor, fracturing his skull, and died of his injuries nine days later. Moumeche had followed Mr Clarke to the bus station from a nearby shopping centre after Mr Clarke had told him and his two friends to stop messing around on the escalator. No further action is being taken against two other teenage boys who were arrested in connection with the attack, according to Derbyshire Constabulary. What happened next? Moumeche was found guilty of manslaughter in July after the jury at a trial in the summer of 2022 were unable to reach a verdic
