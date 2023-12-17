Teenager missing for four years found after walking for four days

Alex Batty, who went missing in 2017, left his mother and their 'spiritual community' in France's Pyrenees mountains after she told him they had to go to Finland, prosecutors have said. The now 17-year-old from Oldham, Greater Manchester, went missing in 2017 after going on a family holiday to Spain with his mother Melanie, then 37, and grandfather David, then 58.

Addressing media this afternoon, Assistant Public Prosecutor Antoine Leroy said Alex had been on the move with his mother Melanie for the past six years after the alleged kidnap. The three spent time in Morocco before pursuing a nomadic lifestyle in France's Pyrenees mountains with a 'spiritual community'. Mr Leroy told reporters Alex knew the life he was having with his mother 'had to stop' after she announced intentions to move to Finland. Addressing the whereabouts of Alex's mother and grandfather, Mr Leroy said: 'It is possible that the mother at this time has in fact gone to Finland as she planned. After leaving his mother, Alex then spent four days walking before being found by a delivery driver





Brit boy who vanished in Spain is found alive in France after six yearsAlex Batty sent his grandmother a text from his rescuer's phone to tell her he was alive after vanishing six years ago. He is said to have told the lorry driver who rescued him 'my mother kidnapped me' and that she 'is a little crazy' - but he won't reveal her exact location. Alex's grandmother and legal guardian said she has spoken to him and is thrilled he has been found safe.

