Teenager from Lenadoon Wins Irish Dancing World Championships

After years of hardwork and dedication a teenager from Lenadoon has achieved his dream of winning the Irish Dancing World Championships for his age. Youcef Belouazani fell in love with Irish Dancing from the moment that he first tried it out in primary school more than 13 years ago and has since gone on to make huge waves in its competitive scene to become one of the best young dancers in the world.
Last week he took home the title of Under 19 World Champion at the 2024 championship in Glasgow, after finishing runner up in his age group the previous two years, and hopes that this will be a catalyst for further success in futur
Teenager Lenadoon Irish Dancing World Championships Youcef Belouazani Under 19 World Champion Glasgow
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Incredible pictures of the World Irish Dancing ChampionshipsSeveral incredible pictures from the second day of the 2024 World Irish Championships in Glasgow.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Incredible pictures of the World Irish Dancing ChampionshipsCan you spot yourself in these incredible pictures as almost 3000 dancers arrive in Glasgow for the 2024 World Irish Dancing Championships
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
In Pictures: Irish dancers put best foot forward at world championshipsHours of work have gone into creating the highly decorated costumes featuring Gaelic design and eye-catching sparkles.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »