Teenager from Lenadoon Wins Irish Dancing World Championships

After years of hardwork and dedication a teenager from Lenadoon has achieved his dream of winning the Irish Dancing World Championships for his age. Youcef Belouazani fell in love with Irish Dancing from the moment that he first tried it out in primary school more than 13 years ago and has since gone on to make huge waves in its competitive scene to become one of the best young dancers in the world.

Last week he took home the title of Under 19 World Champion at the 2024 championship in Glasgow, after finishing runner up in his age group the previous two years, and hopes that this will be a catalyst for further success in futur

Teenager Lenadoon Irish Dancing World Championships Youcef Belouazani Under 19 World Champion Glasgow

