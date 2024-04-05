Teenager fatally stabbed in Manchester

Tied to a park fence, a large banner flutters in the breeze with 'RIP Prince' handwritten onto it. Love heart balloons and a bouquet of colourful flowers sit alongside it. Sorrow has fallen on a Manchester community once again. Another family has been left to grieve. Prince Walker-Ayeni was just 17 years old with his whole life ahead of him. His sister, Kacee, described how she and Prince loved to make 'jokes out of each other'. Now she is 'so heartbroken' and 'already misses talking' to him.
A murder investigation is underway following the fatal stabbing of Prince at Raby Street, in Moss Side. Prince was rushed to hospital after police and paramedics were called out at 4.15pm yesterday (April 4). He tragically died a short time later despite the best efforts of emergency services. It's understood police believe the fatal stabbing was 'targeted'
Manchester Murder Investigation Fatal Stabbing Targeted Teenager
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »