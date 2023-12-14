Teenager facing jail after killing two schoolgirls in horror crash

A teenager who killed two schoolgirls in a 3am horror crash after taking his mum's car for a drive is facing a jail sentence. Idrees Ibn-Haroon, 19, from Stockport, lost control of the Vauxhall Corsa and ploughted into an oncoming Ford Fiesta whilst speeding around a bend in Disley, Cheshire. Victims Mariah Hussein, 16, and her 13-year-old cousin Kiara O’Lisa, both from Manchester, who were travelling in the back of the Corsa, suffered multiple injuries in the smash and died at the scene.

Mariah's sister Saira Hussein, 21 was also in the car and was taken to hospital but her injuries were not life-threatenin





MENnewsdesk » / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two 12-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of murdering teenagerTwo 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death near a primary school. Shawn Seesahai was found with serious stab wounds on playing fields off Laburnum Road, East Park, in Bilston, Wolverhampton, on November 13.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Teenager killed while working underage for Deliveroo sparks calls for tighter restrictionsThe heartbroken mother and step-father of a teenager killed while working underage for Deliveroo have spoken out, calling for tighter restrictions on ID checks when 'substitute' riders are used - saying 'he just wanted to earn money'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Two 12-year-old boys charged with murder of teenager in WolverhamptonTwo 12-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of Shawn Seesahai, who was found stabbed on playing fields in Wolverhampton. Mr Seesahai, 19, came to the UK from his Caribbean home for medical treatment. The boys have also been charged with possession of a bladed article. Police patrols are continuing in East Park to offer reassurance to the public.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Teenager sentenced for killing elderly man with one punchA teenager who killed an 82-year-old man with one punch will spend two years in youth detention - but some people have expressed disbelief at the length of his sentence. Omar Moumeche was 16 when he attacked Dennis Clarke at Derby bus station in May 2021. Now 18, he was sentenced on Friday after being found guilty of manslaughter in July. Sky News looks at the laws on youth sentencing and what factors could have influenced the sentence in this case.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Teenager with no arms or legs raises thousands for charity with sponsored climbLuke Mortimer, who lost his arms and legs at the age of seven, has raised a significant amount of money for charities supporting disabled children by completing a sponsored climb. He reached the top of Embsay Crag, in North Yorkshire, and has been amazed by the generosity of donors.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Delivery driver with expired licence jailed for killing teenagerA speeding delivery driver with an expired licence who mowed down and killed a 'bright and caring' Scots teenager was jailed for over five years today.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »