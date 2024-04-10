Teenager Dies After Falling into River While Riding Inflatable Canoe

A 17-year-old boy has died after falling into a river while riding an inflatable canoe in Greater Manchester . The incident occurred along the River Croal off Raikes Lane, Bolton. Three other teenage boys were involved in the incident.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses reported seeing two teenagers desperately searching for someone in a wetsuit. The death is not considered suspicious. The fire service recovered the boy's body from the water.

