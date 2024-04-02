Teenager detained following Easter Sunday stabbing

A teenager from Liverpool has been detained following a stabbing on Easter Sunday. Emergency services were called to Shadsworth Road, Blackburn, shortly after 2pm on Easter Sunday (March 31) and the victim, a man in his 50s, was rushed to hospital. He was said to be in a "serious but stable condition". Detectives, who issued a CCTV appeal yesterday (April 1) of two men they wanted to speak to following the stabbing, have now confirmed they have identified both men.
READ NEXT: One of UK's most wanted men arrested at airport after 27 years on the run READ NEXT: Terrifying and poignant footage caught on Ring doorbells In a statement, a Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Yesterday we asked for your help identifying two men we wanted to speak to after a man in his 50s was stabbed in Shadsworth Road, Blackburn. Just to update you, we have now identified both men. "A 19-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool yesterday and has since been detained under the Mental Health Ac
