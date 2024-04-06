Teenager Crowned World's Youngest Billionaire

A teenager has been crowned the world's youngest billionaire as she makes on average a whopping £125,000 a day since she was born. Her older sister Dora, 26, is also mentioned on the list. Livia and Dora are the youngest granddaughters of WEG co-founder Werner Ricardo Voigt, who passed away in 2016. They are among 18 heirs but don’t have a role on the board or in management.

Their older cousins, Eduardo Voigt Schwartz and Mariana Voigt Schwartz Gomes, who also hold shares in WEG, are also on Forbes’ list. Smirking Andrew breaks cover after show airs that’s ‘harmful’ for royals WEG is headquartered in the southern town of Jaraguá do Sul, and is one of the world’s top electric motor producers. It also produces gearboxes, generators and turbine

Teenager Billionaire WEG Electric Motor Youngest Inheritance

