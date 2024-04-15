Teenager Claims Rape After Day Out at Co Down Beach

A teenager claims she was raped after a day out with friends at a Co Down beach. She told police she said no 'at least seven times'. The trial is in its second week and the interview with the police was played to the jury.

The accused, who was aged between 15 and 16 at the time, cannot be named due to his age.

