Teenager charged in connection with Sir Bobby Charlton chants

A teenager has been charged after derogatory chants about Sir Bobby Charlton were caught on video and shared on social media.

Manchester United announced the death of Sir Bobby during half-time of Manchester City's Premier League fixture with Brighton on Saturday (October 21), and paid tribute to the former England international after the game. Later, videos emerged on social media of a minority of fans singing chants about the news.

Today (October 27) a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with a public order offence.READ MORE: Pep Guardiola sends message to Man City fans after Sir Bobby Charlton gesture headtopics.com

He has been bailed with conditions to not appear at any regulated football matches, and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Youth Court on Monday, November 13. A 14-year-old boy who was voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident will be dealt with out of court.

Following the incident City vowed to ban anyone found singing the chants. A club statement said: "Manchester City can confirm that two minors have been identified in connection with the chanting heard at the Etihad Stadium during half-time of last weekend’s fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion. headtopics.com

"The individuals in question have subsequently been suspended from attending all home or away fixtures and their details have been shared with Greater Manchester Police who are investigating the matter.

"Following the conclusion of Greater Manchester Police’s ongoing investigation, the individuals will be subject to the Club’s official sanctions and bans process."

Read more:

MENnewsdesk »

Sir Bobby Charlton: Manchester City ban two minors over 'vile' chant about Manchester United legendManchester City have identified and banned two fans for 'vile' chants about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton. Read more ⮕

Man City ban two youngsters over ‘vile’ Sir Bobby Charlton chantsThe Man Utd legend died on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Man City ban two youngsters over ‘vile’ Sir Bobby Charlton chantsThe Man Utd legend died on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Sir Bobby Charlton brought star-studded squad to Belfast for amazing reasonThe Manchester United legend organised a friendly game to raise money for the cross-community body Read more ⮕

Manchester United greats send condolences after passing of Sir Bobby CharltonThe legendary Sir Bobby Charlton passed away last weekend and Man United are paying their tributes this week. Read more ⮕

Man City suspend two minors over sick Sir Bobby Charlton chantsManchester City have identified two fans who sang vile chants about the death of Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton. Read more ⮕