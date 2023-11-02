Teenager buys double-decker bus after being hooked on driving simulator game

Liv Rayment, a fan of the Arriva vehicleBus, purchased a double-decker bus that was set to be scrapped after being hooked on a bus driving simulator game. She passed her bus test at the age of 15 and now works as a coach driver. Liv also drives her double-decker to bus-owner rallies and has gained a following of 100,000 on TikTok. She converted a retired school bus into an ice cream truck and enjoys being her own boss

. Despite her parents initially finding it odd, they were glad she wasn't getting into trouble on the weekends. Liv's boyfriend is unaware of her bus-related activities and she prefers to keep it that way

