Teenage girl snatches newborn baby from hospital

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

THIS is the moment a teenage girl snatched a newborn baby from a hospital by stuffing him in a duffel bag while his parents peacefully slept.The newborn was taken from Amelia Buarque de Hollanda Municipal Maternity Hospital at around 2am while his mother Nívea Rabelo, 27, was sleeping after she had gone into labor. In the horror kidnap, Malaquias reportedly grabbed Cunha from the hospital cot before putting him into an oversized bag and running back to her home five miles away in the favela of Morro do Borel. Hospital officials said the teenager most likely entered the grounds of the facility by climbing through the balcony, before sneaking into the third-room floor. Chilling footage showed Malaquias walking through the hospital with the baby in the bag before she vanished out of the front entrance without being spotted.Ronaldo 'had buses of girls turn up to his parties' during iconic Real career Cunha's grandad, Davi, later revealed that his daughter-in-law had breastfed the child and his wife had changed his nappy before they took a nap. "Twenty minutes later, when (his wife) woke up to look at Ravi, he was no longer in the basket," he told Brazilian news outlet G1. "Immediately, my wife tried to find out from the other roommates if someone had picked him up to calm him down, but n

Amelia Gray Hamlin Featured on the Cover of Homme GirlsAmelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, is featured on the cover of the upcoming November edition of Homme Girls. She rocks numerous couture looks in a photoshoot, including one where she poses on her knees in a black bodysuit. Read more ⮕

Amelia Gray Hamlin Featured on the Cover of Homme GirlsAmelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, is featured on the cover of the upcoming November edition of Homme Girls. She rocks numerous couture looks in a photoshoot, including one where she poses on her knees in a black bodysuit. Read more ⮕

Amelia Gray Hamlin Featured on the Cover of Homme GirlsAmelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, is featured on the cover of the upcoming November edition of Homme Girls. She rocks numerous couture looks in a photoshoot, including one where she poses on her knees in a black bodysuit. Read more ⮕

Mum who was 'glue to family' dies weeks after giving birthAmelia Smith was found unresponsive by her partner Read more ⮕

Geri Halliwell-Horner undergoes the ultimate Halloween transformationThe Spice Girls star transformed into American aviator Amelia Earhart Read more ⮕

Video shows driver taking 'laughing gas' before killing teenage cousin in crashCameron Hughes, 23, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, has been jailed for seven and half years. Read more ⮕