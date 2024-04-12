Teenage girl reportedly raped in public garden

A police investigation has been launched after a teenage girl was reportedly raped in a public garden . Emergency services were called to the incident at St John's Gardens in Liverpool City Centre at 1.50am on Friday, April 12. Officers attended and a 16-year-old girl was found to have been a victim of an assault by an unknown man. She is being supported by specially trained officers. Images taken from the scene show a large cordon in place as officers investigate the incident.
Police have confirmed that new CCTV recently installed in the gardens is currently being examined while witness inquiries are being carried out. High visibility patrols will continue to be carried out. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry told our sister title, the Liverpool Echo: “This is clearly a very shocking incident which has left a young girl very distressed. I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything in our power to find the person responsible and bring them to justice and I would urge anyone with information which could assist our inquiries to get in touch as a matter of urgency. “We believe there were a number of people in the vicinity of St John’s Gardens at the time of this incident, who left without speaking to our patrols and I would urge them to come forward and speak to us as information they have could be critical in helping us to identify the person responsibl
