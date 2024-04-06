Teenage boy 'watched under toilet cubicle' at Manchester Piccadilly station

Police have issued an appeal after a teenage boy was 'watched under a toilet cubicle ' at Manchester Piccadilly railway station last month. A 15-year-old boy was in the toilet cubicle at the station on March 14 when he 'heard a man's voice' and then saw his 'head and shoulders appear under the cubicle partition', British Transport Police have said. The man then left the toilets and left the station via the Fairfield Street entrance before crossing London Road.

An investigation was launched following the voyeurism incident. READ MORE Police hunting Moss Side murder suspect appeal for CCTV and doorbell footage British Transport Police have now issued CCTV stills of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident who they believe could help with the investigation. Pictures show a dark haired man with facial hair, wearing a long-sleeve grey/blue coloured top and a dark coloured coat. Anyone with information is being urged to contact the force immediatel

Manchester Piccadilly Railway Station Teenage Boy Toilet Cubicle Voyeurism Investigation CCTV Suspect

