Teenage boy stabbed to death in Manchester

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Manchester . Police were called shortly after 4:15pm to reports of the stabbing on Raby Street in the Moss Side area.The 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital but despite efforts of emergency services, died shortly afterwards.No arrests have yet been made, Greater Manchester Police confirmed. The force said his family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.
'Tragic and senseless'Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: “This is a tragic and senseless loss of life and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this time. "They will remain at the forefront of our minds as we move forwards in our investigation to track down the person or persons responsibl
Murder Investigation Teenage Boy Stabbed Death Manchester
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »