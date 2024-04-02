Teenage Boy Stabbed in Co Down Incident

A teenage boy has been stabbed after reports of an incident in Co Down on Saturday. Police have arrested two people after a teen was taken to hospital with stabbing injuries and another was punched in the face in Ballynahinch on March 30. A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Read more: Teen taken to hospital after reports of two groups of young people fighting Inspector Campbell said: "We received a report at around 7.25pm that a teenage boy had been stabbed by a man in the Lough Park area. "It was reported that a man and woman approached a group of young people when the man produced a knife and stabbed the victim to the abdomen and assaulted him. "The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time. "A teenage girl was also punched to the face during the inciden
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder after teenage girl stabbedPolice were called to reports of a 15-year-old girl suffering injuries consistent with a knife wound in Sittingbourne, Kent, on Friday afternoon.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Boy, 12, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in KentPolice are appealing for witnesses after being called to a report of assault in Sittingbourne on Friday at around 3.55pm.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »