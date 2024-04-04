Teenage Boy in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Manchester

A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Manchester . The stabbing took place on Raby Street in the Moss Side area of the city at around 4.15 on Thursday afternoon. Police said they had not made any arrests yet, and the boy has been taken to hospital.

Superintendent Muzemil Kernain of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: “We understand that the local community will be quite rightly shocked when hearing this news and we will continue to provide a visible reassurance in the area over the coming days in the form of on-foot patrol officers, vehicle patrols and covert patrols

Teenage Boy Stabbed Manchester Critical Condition

United Kingdom

