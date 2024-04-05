Teenage Boy Fatally Stabbed in Manchester

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in Manchester . The 17-year-old victim was rushed into hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was attacked at around 4.15pm on Thursday in the Moss Side area of the city. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later. His family has been informed. No arrest have been made but police have said initial inquiries were 'well under way.
' Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: 'This is a tragic and senseless loss of life and our thoughts remain with the victim's family and friends at this time. They will remain at the forefront of our minds as we move forwards in our investigation to track down the person or persons responsible.
Manchester Murder Investigation Teenage Boy Fatally Stabbed Moss Side Hospital Arrest Police
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
