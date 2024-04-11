Teenage boy dies in tragic accident in Bolton river

Police and firefighters were called to reports of the incident in the River Croal , off Raikes Lane, Bolton , at about 8pm on Tuesday 9 April. It is understood the boy got into difficulty after falling into the river while on an inflatable canoe, with three other teenage boy s. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and police say it appears to be a ' tragic accident '.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: 'We were called to Raikes Lane in Bolton at around 8pm last night (Tuesday 9 April 2024). This was a report of a person being in difficulty in the water. Attending along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Services, it was established four teenage boys were involved.' Enquiries are ongoing but detectives from Bolton are confident there aren't any suspicious circumstances.' Detective Inspector Stuart Woodhead added: 'This is an extremely upsetting and distressing incident for those involved due to the tragic circumstances and we are continuing to support their loved ones at this time.' A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: 'Two fire engines from Bolton Central fire station, as well as the water incident unit from Heywood and the technical response unit from Leigh, attended the scene.' This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the young man's family and friends.

Teenage Boy Tragic Accident River Croal Bolton Inflatable Canoe Police Firefighters

