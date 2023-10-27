Teen went from DJ'ing for pocket money to performing in Dubai

A teenager who started DJ’ing to get some pocket money ended up performing in front of 70,000 crowds across the world.

Harrison’s dad, Barry, was a promoter for the famous Garlands nightclub in Liverpool. Speaking to the ECHO, Harrison revealed his dad’s love of music had been passed onto him. He said: “I’ve always listened to music. My dad got me some DJ lessons when I was 11 - he said if you like it great but if you don’t, no worries. I kept on doing it, kept enjoying it and it spiralled out into a career.

Harrison said: “The first one I did was at Hotel Anfield in front of about 300 to 400 people. The next week Liverpool were playing in Barcelona, and I was invited to play there.” Speaking about this experience, Harrison said: “When we got to the final, I did Madrid to about 60,000 people. It was phenomenal.” headtopics.com

Speaking about his set in Madrid, Harrison said: “It was absolutely brilliant. People think the big crowds bring nerves but I knew the songs would go off. Recently, Harrison’s musical exploits have taken him to Ibiza and Dubai, where he has run successful family-friendly music events labelled ‘El Kiddo’. Now, he will be bringing the event to The Dome at Great Central Hall in Liverpool City Centre, and is delighted to be returning to home soil.

“The one in Liverpool is going to be a proper party for all ages. All the music is really catered to the parents.”

