Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry shares incredible family news with fans one year after welcoming fifth baby

"I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” Kail revealed, adding that Elijah, who she is thought to have met in early 2022 was not on the trip with her. "When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way I am '."

Allison added that she "got pregnant, like, the first day” that she and partner Isaac Rochell, who currently plays in the NFL for the Las Vegas Raiders, were in Thailand.

MTV alum Kail also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, nine-year-old son Lincoln, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, six, and Creed, three, with ex Chris Lopez.In July 2023 she revealed that she had welcomed her fifth son, Rio, in late 2022, and recently shared that his birth was "traumatizing" after her newborn son almost died and had six NICU nurses working on him. headtopics.com

“To me, is near death,” she said. “It was traumatizing for me, but for him, it was, like, he went to the NICU came out so fast.”Kail kept her pregnancy private, and confirmed the birth of her fifth son in 2023, when she had Olivia Culpo's sister Aurora on her show, revealing that she had tuned into her TLC reality show,“I first came across your show I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” Kail revealed.

As for her sixth pregnancy, Kail revealed that this has been her "most emotional pregnancy" so far, and that she cannot stop crying. "I don’t know if it’s because it’s twins, but I’m like, ‘I can’t stop crying.'"Kourtney Kardashian's due date: When is she expecting first child with husband Travis Barker? headtopics.com

