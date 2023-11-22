Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Flaunts Figure in Red Thong Bikini

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham was seen showing off her incredible figure in a red thong string bikini on Tuesday as she added a diamond belly ring. The 32-year-old reality TV siren was posing on a pristine beach in the Turks and Caicos as she dipped her toes in the cold water then walked on the white sand shore. The mother-of-one who was raised in Iowa looked to be in great shape with sculpted arms, a tiny waistline and toned legs.

The Instagram influencer wore her jet black hair down in mermaid waves as she had on light makeup for her day in the sun. Abraham came to fame on 16 And Pregnant in 2009, which documented the pregnancies of teens. Later that year, she was cast in the spin-off series Teen Mom with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood. She appeared in each of its four seasons until its conclusion in 2012. Abraham was also on Teen Mom: OG from 2015 until 2018. A sunny fall break: Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham was seen showing off her incredible figure in a red string bikini on Tuesday Farrah has also worked as a singer, adult film star and write





