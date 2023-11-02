Teen hurt during Lewiston mass shooting recovering at MGH, family says

, and his family released a statement Wednesday expressing their gratitude for the acts of kindness they have experienced as they navigate the aftermath.

Gavin Robitaille was shot during a gunman's rampage at the Just-in-Time bowling alley in Lewiston. He is now recovering at Mass General for Children and is in good condition there, hospital officials said.

The family declined to be interviewed on camera Wednesday but released their statement through a hospital spokesperson. "Since last Wednesday’s horrific mass shooting, our family has been tested in ways we never imagined. Yet, despite these incredibly difficult circumstances, we have found great comfort through the acts of kindness of so many – actions spanning well beyond the borders of Lewiston and Auburn. We are so very grateful to those who have listened, offered a kind word and empathized. headtopics.com

Our family also wishes to thank all the first responders who helped save our son’s life and the lives of so many others. Gavin is under incredible medical care, and we are so thankful to the amazing medical team at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston who helped stabilize Gavin, as well as Mass General for Children in Boston, where we continue to receive outstanding care.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your generosity, compassion, friendship and warmth. We know the road ahead will be difficult, but, like a rainbow appearing after a storm, Gavin’s optimism continues to lift us all up – a reminder of how resilient young people can be.” headtopics.com

There was also positive news out of Central Maine Medical Center Wednesday, where two of three remaining patients were upgraded to stable condition. One person remains critical.

