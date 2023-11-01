Teen Alicia Navarro who disappeared for four years reunites with mom

Alicia Navarro will spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family for the first time in years (Picture: Glendale Police Department) A teenage girl who walked into a police station after going missing for four years has finally reunited with her family. Alicia Navarro, who ran away from home when she was 14, is back with her mother Jessica Nunez, a family representative told Fox 10 on Wednesday.

Police said Alicia was safe and shared a video of her speaking with them. Her mother quickly thanked the public for their help and concern. But she also said their family faced death threats as Alicia’s case gained national attention and questions loomed, like whether the ‘highly-functioning’ autistic teen had been groomed and lured by an online predator possibly for human trafficking.

