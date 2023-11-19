Ted Staveley and his wife Lexi take on tenancy of Highfield House Farm

Ted Staveley and his wife Lexi have just taken on the tenancy of the 606-acre Highfield House Farm in Ilton on the Swinton Estate, through a unique partnership with near farming neighbour and NFU livestock board member for the north east, Andrew Loftus.

It is a true farming homecoming for Ted, whose pig and chicken farming father died when he was just 14 years old, and it is something he has been working towards for some time, which has included running a sheep flock elsewhere on rented land and the start-up of his flourishing enterprise Yorkshire Woodland Pigs. “We’ve been here two weeks,” says Ted, whose varied careers have included land management, tree surgeon and farmer, albeit without a farm of his own until a fortnight ago. “Before we came here we had rented about 150 acres in Mickley, and another 50 acres during summer, where people have horses and wanted the grass to be kept down. We had about 200 ewes and we have kept that land so we will have that on top of the land we have here. “It’s just luck that a farm came up so close to us





🏆 26. The Yorkshire Post » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mind blowing 6 bed, 3 storey Forest of Bowland mansion with bespoke modern finish, annexe, and huge garden for saleHighfield Cottage is described as being a ‘labour of love’.

Source: leponline - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

– Lexi finds out the truth and Cindy and Elaine clashEastEnders youngster Lexi Mitchell suffers a huge blow as she finds out the truth about Jay Brown, while Cindy Beale ruins her chance with her children by lashing out

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

EastEnders spoilers: Lexi and Jay prepare to scatter Lola’s ashes'There's some stuff coming up...I think it's going to be huge.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

Driver fights tears as he admits killing girl who stepped off busLexi McDavid was described as a 'gorgeous twin with her whole life ahead of her'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

The Trailer For Hannah Waddingham's Festive Special Confirms She's The New Queen Of ChristmasThe Ted Lasso star has officially claimed Christmas 2023 as her own.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

Ted Kravitz casts major doubt over Mercedes ‘dream team’ after key departuresA further pillar of the Mercedes 'dream team' in Mike Elliott has departed...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »